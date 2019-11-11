SEN. Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, has felicitated Muslims for witnessing another Eid el-Maulud, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement she issued in Lagos on Sunday, Tinubu said that the celebration was a call to reflect once again on the life of the prophet and his teachings on moral excellence, steadfastness, charitable acts, peaceful co-existence and tolerance.

“Beyond this, it is a call to examine our adherence to these teachings as it affects various aspects of our lives.

“As the family is a major building block of the society and a reflection of our nation, we must ensure that the teachings of the prophet are applied in our various homes.

“This will help to curb crime, corruption and insecurity that manifest on a larger scale in our nation.

“I urge us all to continue to rise to the call of patriotism, doing all we can to ensure the success, peace and prosperity of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration,” Tinubu said. (NAN)

