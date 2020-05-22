THE Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has urged its customers and all Nigerians to observe safety precautions as stated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) during the celebration of Eid-il-Fitri.

The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr John Ayodele, made the plea in a congratulatory message to Nigerians, especially Muslims, on the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.

Ayodele also urged Muslims to continue to display the virtues and the morals of Ramadan season, by being one another’s keepers, especially in these challenging times as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said IBEDC was conscious of its customers’ expectations of regular power supply during the holidays, assuring that the company would not disappoint them.

“Our technical crew is also available to rectify any fault that may arise during this period,” Ayodele said.

He, however, urged customers to pay their bills to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holiday.

“Our payment centres are open during the holidays from 10.00a.m to 3.00p.m daily to attend to customers for bill payment, vending, enquiries and complaints, whilst we strictly adhere to all laid down COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Also, customers can reach us via our Customer Care lines which will be open all through the holidays,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays in commemoration of the Eid-il-Fitri.

NAN also reports that the month-long compulsory Ramadan fasting would end on Friday or Saturday, subject to the sighting of the new moon and directives from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

