A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Olusegun Olulade, told Muslims on Sunday to use the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to pray to God to heal Nigeria and the world of COVID-19.

In his Sallah message to Muslims, Olulade said they should pray to God so that normalcy would return to the world, particularly Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eid-el-Fitr is celebrated after successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fasting.

Olulade, who represented Epe Constituency II from 2011 to 2019, lauded Muslims for going through the fasting, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmaker told Muslims to remain committed to the teaching and lessons of Ramadan.

“The fasting may have come and gone but as Muslims, you must not forget all the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period. We must remain committed to all these lessons.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, we must not forget that the world is going through a devastating period because of coronavirus.

“Our ways of life are not what it used to be. Today, we cannot do some things the way we use to do them before.

“Today, Muslims cannot go to the praying ground to observe Eid prayers. We cannot gather to hold Sallah celebration.

“This is indeed, a trying time for the world but in all, we should appreciate Almighty Allah for counting us to be among those who are witnessing today.

“You may not have the opportunity to go to praying grounds for prayers but we should use today to ask God to heal the world of this pandemic so that normalcy can return to the world.”

Olulade prayed that Allah would give the faithful opportunity to celebrate many more years in good health

