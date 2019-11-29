THE National President of United Aladura Churches (UAC), Most. Sup. Evang. Samson Banjo, has said that the fear of God is the only solution to all the immoralities currently plaguing Nigeria.

Banjo stated this during at a news conference to herald activities marking the 15th anniversary celebrations of the church, on Friday in Ile-Ife.

He lamented the rate at which crimes, especially rape and abduction, were being perpetrated in the country, saying it was so alarming.

“What is even more worrisome and totally abhorred is the rising rate of incest and sexual assault on minors, sometimes even by their own relatives.

“It is even disgusting that some Christians and the so-called ministers of God are not exempted from all these evil acts, such as kidnapping, abduction and rituals, among others,” he said.

The cleric called on governments at all levels to enact laws that would spell out more stringent and corrective punishments for offenders.

He urged the security agencies to deal decisively with the menace and eradicate it before becoming a scourge.

Banjo also expressed concern over the rising rate of corruption in the country, saying it must be tackled with all seriousness.

“We pray for the spirit of righteousness to dwell in the minds of our leaders in Nigeria so that they can lead us aright, while the citizens too must have change of attitude,” he said.

The religious leader said that all the white garment church had decided to come together to ensuring proper monitoring of its members and eradicating all forms of atrocities among them.

This, he said, was aimed at promoting visible growth, purity, transparency, accountability, open-mindedness and unity among white garment churches, culminating into living exemplary lives.

Banjo warned those he called fake pastors who only preached prosperity and breakthrough to members with a view to deceiving and extorting them to desist forthwith.

He advised preachers to preach the true gospel to their congregations and emphasis their salvation rather than worldly things.

The cleric appealed to the Federal Government to provide job for the teeming unemployed youths as a way of curbing criminality and restiveness among them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebrations will be rounded off with a thanksgiving service at St. Uriel’s C & S Church, Ile-Ife, on Sunday.

NAN

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT |

