GOV. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has called on the intending Pilgrims from the state to dedicate a special day and time to pray for peace and stability of Nigeria while at Holy land.

Fintiri made the call at the farewell reception of the intending pilgrims at Yola Hajj camp on Monday in Yola.

Fintiri, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Seth Crowther, said Nigeria needed special prayer for peace, stability and economic growth.

He warned the pilgrims to abide by the rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia and to avoid any action that could tarnish the image and integrity of their state and country.

In his address, the Emir of Mubi, Alhaji Abubakar Isa, advised the pilgrims to be good ambassadors while in the holy land.

“You are travelling to the Holy land to perform one of the Pillars of Islam (Hajj), therefore, it is a big task on you to fear Almighty Allah and perform the worshiping as enshrined.

“You should organise and respect yourselves and avoid any act that could disgrace your country,’’ Isa said.

Alhaji Umar Bobboi, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, said all arrangements had been completed to transport the first batch of the intending pilgrims from the state.

“Today, the first batch of 2019 Pilgrims from Adamawa would be taken by air to Saudi Arabia.

“The total and final number of pilgrims from Adamawa to perform this year Hajj is 1,692,’’ Bobboi said.

Bobboi warned that any female pilgrim found to be pregnant would not be allowed to perform the Hajj. (NAN)

