GOV. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Sunday, approved the payment of salaries of civil servants and allowances of pensioners in the state, ahead of this year’s Eid-El Fitri celebrations.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Muktar Gidado, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Media, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

Gidado said that the directive was to enable workers and pensioners in the state enjoy the celebrations, adding that the salaries would be paid on or before May 20.

“Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the payment of May 2020 salaries of civil servants in the state, ahead of the Eid-El Fitri celebrations.

“Already, the state Accountant-General has been directed to ensure that the salaries are paid on or before May 20.

“This development is to enable workers, including the pensioners, to enjoy Eid-el Fitri celebrations,” Gidado said.

He assured the civil servants of the Mohammed-led administration’s commitment to the prompt payment of their salaries, in addition to other reforms being introduced to enhance effective service delivery in the state.

He also quoted the governor as appealing to the civil servants and the entire people of the state to ensure total compliance with the safety guidelines by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) against COVID-19.

