AN official of the National Haji Commission of Nigeria (NHCN) has suggested the application of sharia law, like stoning to death, against rapists to stem rising incidents of the crime in the country.

Alhaji Ibrahim Amah, Commissioner and South-East Representative in the commission said this at a sensitisation campaign on rape and other gender-based violence (GBV) in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event was organised by the National Human Rights Commission in Nigeria (NHRCN) in collaboration with several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state.

The week-long event, which ended on Tuesday, is to find a solution to the menace of rape and other GBV.

According to Amah, instituting such a system of law will bring new reorientation in the mind of rapists and thus help to reduce the rising trend.

He said that the offence attracted capital punishment in Islamic jurisprudence.

He explained that in Sharia, adultery attracts capital punishment by stoning a married offender to death and giving of 100 strokes of the cane to an unmarried offender caught in the act.

He urged the NHRCN not to see his suggestion as hash because it had helped to reduce the menace in some countries.

“We appeal to the commission not to condemn the Islamic system of punishing a rapist in totality because it will go a long way to bring sanity in the society.

“Rape is a serious crime and no religion on earth encourages it.

“If the Islamic aspect of the punishment against rapists is applied, perpetrators will adjust,’’ Amah said.

He then commended the commission and other rights-based CSOs, for educating the public on the implications of rape and other GBV.

He expressed the commitment of the Muslim community to fight the trend and promised continuous enlightenment of the public against the act.

The Executive Secretary of NHRCN, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, remarked that the incidence of rape has devastating consequences on victims.

He called on government at all levels to formulate policies and enact laws to curb the menace.

He also called for the review of certain harmful traditional practices that infringe on the rights of women and girls in society.

“We also expect the government to create an enabling environment for strict accountability on this horrific crime,’’ Ojukwu said.

The Director, Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (HRCRC), Mr. George Etamesor, commended the Muslim community for their assurance to contribute towards the fight rape menace. (NAN)

– Jun. 23, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT |

