CHRISTIANS have been urged to pray for national security, imbibe the humble nature of Jesus Christ and emulate His example during the period of Lent.

They also advised them to follow Christ’s lifestyle of purity, sacrifice, selfless service and act of forgiveness to humanity, and also abstain from sin, intensify prayers, fast and give alms during the period.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that these were the admonition of many religious leaders on Wednesday across the country during church services to commemorate the Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday is one of the most popular and important holy days in the liturgical calendar which marks the beginning of Lent, a season of 40 days fasting and prayer.

It includes wearing of ashes on the head, which symbolises that “we are dust, and to dust, we shall return.”

Ash Wednesday is, however, mostly observed by Catholics, although many other Christians observe it too.

By observing Lent, Christians replicate Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days.

NAN also reports that a cross-section of Nigerians interviewed said that this year’s Lent aptly presents an ample opportunity for Christians to pray for Nigeria.

They also said it was an occasion to solicit God’s intervention in efforts to calm the current challenges facing the country.

Most Rev. Emmannuel Badejo, Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, called on government at all levels, traditional, religious leaders and all stakeholders to speak against incessant killings in Nigeria.

Badejo made the call in an interview with NAN in Ibadan expressed dissatisfaction over the killing of innocent citizens, kidnappings, activities of Boko Haram, herdsmen and other social vices.

The cleric urged those in authority, Christian and Muslim leaders alike to do their best to forestall these vices and restore peace in the country.

“Catholics all over Nigeria today express their sorrow and disillusionment over the souls that had been killed in the country,” he said.

Badejo advised the state and Federal Governments to do their best to provide adequate security for the lives and property of the people and prosecute those who engaged in the social vices in the country.

“On Ash Wednesday, by the sign of the ashes we receive our penance, prayer and generosity to others, and then we try to return all glory to God who gave us life.

“We are all dust and unto dust we shall all return no matter who we may be, this is true of all irrespective of tribe or religion,” he said.

Sharing similar sentiments, Rev. Fr. John Akhidue, Associate Parish Priest, Catholic Church of the Annunciation, Festac, Lagos, urged Nigerians to use the lent period to pray for the unity of the country.

Akhidue gave the advice while speaking with NAN in Lagos on the importance of lent to the Christians.

He also advised Christians to use the period to beg for forgiveness from God.

He said repentance was about acknowledging sinful acts, adding that God was ready to forgive everyone if we asked Him.

“We begin the penance season with Ash Wednesday by putting ashes on our forehead to tell the world we are sharing in the period of repentance.

“When we repent, we are telling the people that we acknowledge our sinfulness and God who is merciful and loving will forgive us.

“Most especially, we need prayers for what we are experiencing in Nigeria and after asking for forgiveness from God, you follow it up with prayer,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chairman, Rev. Benjamin Akanmu, urged Christians to use the Lent season as a period of sober reflection.

Akanmu appealed to church leaders to pray ceaselessly for Nigeria especially during the Lent.

He expressed optimism that the prayer, if done with all sincerity Nigeria would emerge victorious in the face of insurgency with prayers and divine intervention.

“I urge you to continue to pray for our dear country to speedily overcome the current challenges we are facing, especially insurgency, terrorism and the heinous killing of innocent children in schools.

“Let’s always follow the example of our Lord Jesus Christ in terms of humility, maintaining peace, showing genuine love, tolerance, obedience to God’s commands, among other virtues He demonstrated while He was on earth.

At another service in Ile Ife, the Zonal Superintendent of Christ Apostolic Church, Iloro Zonal Headquarters, Ile-Ife, Osun, Pastor Timothy Bakare, urged Christians to use the Lent period to pray for national security.

He said that all the challenges facing the country now needed God’s intervention for national sustainability.

According to Bakare, this is the time the citizenry need to cry to God for proper deliverance.

The Zonal Superintendent called on Christians to confess their sins unto God and be ready to forsake them during the period, for this is the time of soberness.

Bakare said it is a known fact that mortal efforts alone cannot achieve the desired peace in the country; hence the need for an ecclesiastical therapy, particularly during the Lenten season.

He admonished Christians to live a holy life, without which no one would see God.

Bakare stated that Lent should not be for fun, but Christians should take the period seriously in order to cling more to God.

Some lawyers in Lagos also underscored the need for unity and oneness in the country, stressing that it is important for citizens to embrace peace and unity, which forms the basis of a progressive society.

NAN reports that a Lagos based lawyer, Mrs Vera Chiweuba said that Ash Wednesday must remind Christians of the “transient” nature of life.

According to her, it is a time to exhibit brotherliness, support, genuine concern for all, as well as love for neighbours and self.

She bemoaned the rising spate of societal ills and vices, adding that citizens must now eschew ungodly practices and tolerate one another.

“Ash Wednesday which marks the begining of lent, is a period for consistent prayers and rededication of our lives to God who is all knowing

“During this period, we pray for all those who have in one way or the other, lost their lives in questionable circumstances like violence, and pray that God admits them into his kingdom.

“Those engaged in crimes against humanity, must be reminded that there is a time of reckoning when all will give account before God.

“It is important that everyone recognises the transient nature of life and live it in accordance with the word of God,” she said.

Chiweuba said that just as Christ instructed us to love ourselves and neighbours, we must do so in good conscience.

On his part, another Lagos based lawyer, Mr Ogedi Ogu, of the Source Chambers, also sued for peace, unity and tolerance for one another.

He said that during the Lenten season, Christians are enjoined to foster peaceful communal living, and provide succor to their neighbors.

Ogu urged oneness among Christians adding that Christ led an example for all to emulate to promote peace and progress.

In the same vein, another Lagos based lawyer, Mrs Elizabeth Ozor, said that Christians must strive to drive home the message of Christ through the Lenten season.

“I encourage Catholics to create time and partake in the Stations of the Cross and receive grace to endure persecutions and trials which may occur in their Christian path.

“We are aware that the Christian journey is not a smooth ride, as temptations are bound, but the key word is steadfastness without which no one can succeed,” she said.

Some Enugu residents urged all Christians to pray for peace in Nigeria as 40-day Lenten season begin with Ash Wednesday.

Speaking with NAN in Enugu in separate interviews, some said that it was a season of prayers and holiness.

Mrs Maryrose Igbojekwe, a nurse said that with the Ash Wednesday, Christians should not relent in prayer until there is peace in the nation.

“I am calling on all Christians to make it a point of duty to pray seriously as we begin 2020 Lenten season and with prayers and Holiness we will achieve our aim,” Igbojekwe said.

Mr Edward Nnaji, a Deacon in Anglican Communion said that 2020 Lenten season was an important one following the insecurity situation in Nigeria.

According to Nnaji, this is when we, the Christians should rise and call on God, who answers prayer to show Himself mightily by restoring back peace.

Mrs Ijeoma Ofoma, a teacher called on Christians not to give up because God is still on the throne.

“Let us genuinely seek the face of God and not to give up over the insecurity situation that is befalling our nation because God is the only One that will deliver Nigeria,” Ofoma advised.

Mr Chidi Nebo, a carpenter said that “without God, Christians are powerless,” adding that, Christians should put aside worldly association and seek God if they really wanted peace to reign in Nigeria.

Miss Jane Okeke, a student said that if only all Christians could jointly have prayers sessions either twice or thrice a week during the Lenten season, there would be a great achievement towards achieving peace in the country.

Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, Director of Social Communication, Enugu Catholic Diocese also urged Christians to use the Lenten season to show love, mercy and forgiveness to others.

He told NAN in Enugu that this had become imperative because when Christians exhibit the act of charity toward their neighbours, it expressed the complete faith they professed in God.

According to him, the three cardinal points emphasised during the Lenten season are prayers, fasting and arms-giving.

He added that when Christians try to practice the three virtues, it brings them closer to God and make their relationship with human beings better.

“Lent is a very important season, in Christianity, it is a time we flex on our journey of faith and our relationship with God.

“God expects us to reflect on our lives and the way we carry on with the faith we profess in Him, also a time to look inwards and find ways to make our relationship with Him better.

“We are expected in the 40 days of the Lenten season to show the faith we profess in things we do,” he said.

