THE Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Rt. Rev. Oluwaseun Aderogba, on Sunday, urged Christians to make peace with God and avoid sin so as to live a victorious life.

He gave the advice at the Harvest Thanksgiving of the 14th Diocesan Jesus Festival, organised by Ibadan Anglican Diocese, held at the Cathedral of St. James the Great, Ibadan.

Aderogba, who spoke on the topic ‘Fragrance of victory’, quoted copiously from the scriptures, saying that without the helmet of salvation on any Christian, it would be difficult for such a person to be a fragrance of victory.

He urged Christians to develop strong faith such as the type David used to defeat and kill Goliath so as to manifest as God’s fragrance of victory, adding that they must be prayerful, bold, courageous and have proper knowledge of God’s word.

“The first thing that annoys the devil is that God created us in His image; we should, therefore, be God carriers anywhere we go and manifest His nature.

“Be intimate with God so as to resemble Him; our characters should resemble those of Christ to allow His fragrance flow through us.

God Himself is that fragrance of victory and when we live a Godly life and manifest His nature, He will always fight for us, as He did for the Israelites and we will surely have victory in all areas of life,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival, which started on Oct.19, featured Bible quiz, rally, dinner, workers’ conference, ‘Singspiration’ and charity visitation, among others. (NAN)

– Oct. 28, 2019 @ 8:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)