THE Provost, Cathedral Church of Christ, Anglican Church, Very Revd. Adebola Ojofeitimi, on Sunday said that Mission to Seafarers Lagos (MTSL) needed support from stakeholders to aid seafarers that stop at the country’s port.

Ojofeitimi made the appeal at the online MTSL Sea Sunday Service.

The Mission to Seafarers is a mission society of the Anglican Communion, which offers help and support to merchant seafarers.

The charity provides its services through the chaplains that it appoints to port centres in over 50 countries.

According to the provost, the eight members of the management committee of MTS cannot help all the seafarers coming into Nigeria.

He said to be able to give seafarers the succour they needed both mentally and physically, there was need for support from stakeholders.

“Seafarers’ welfare is essential, and that is why today we are joining forces with the MTSL to call on all and sundry to come to their aid.

“Seafaring has to do with working on the sea, and that work at sea is not for pleasure but for delivery of goods and services around the world.

“Eighty-five to 90 per cent of goods and services that sustain our daily lives are carried under the watchful eyes of these seafarers and so without them, the world will starve.

“Unfortunately, in carrying out this assignment, they are exposed to so many hardships, victims of abuse and exploitation, pirate attack, abandonment by shipowners and as a result they suffer mental illness and even death.

“So, the world must rally for their support, they cannot be abandoned. MTSL has a role to play, but they need support from stakeholders,” he said.

Ojofeitimi listed four points to note while serving on the mission to include contributing to the development of the MTSL centre to provide seafarers with a relaxation point when they are in the country.

He also mentioned ship visitation, which should not be empty-handed.

Others are donation in cash and kind, especially to MTSL, so that they can work well, and advocay, speaking up for seafarers so that people could understand what they do.

Ojofeitimi said that hospitality was the watchword, as it was a duty toward God through neighbours.

The Chairman, MTSL, Chief Adebayo Sarumi, appealed to parishioners not to be tired in coming to the aid of MTSL, as they still fell short of expectations.

“There is so much to do and we cannot do it alone, we need help from everyone to ensure that the seafarers get relief and peace of mind when they are not at sea,” he said

