MUSLIMS in Osogbo on Friday attended the weekly Juma’at congressional prayer following the reopening of worship centres by the Osun Government on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government reopened the worship centres after a meeting with religious leaders where it was agreed to reopen all worship centers for two weeks.

The state government said that compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines by churches and mosques would determine further action after the two weeks period.

Conditions set for the reopening of all churches and mosques in the state include the decontamination of the worship centres, keeping reasonable distance between worshipers, and that no worship centre should be filled to capacity.

The worship centres were also expected to provide thermometers, washing facilities and sanitisers while worshippers were expected to use face masks.

A correspondent of NAN who monitored the Juma’at prayer at Islahudeen Society of Nigeria Central Mosque at Alekuwodo, Osogbo, reports that the guidelines given by the state government for the conduct of the service were strictly observed.

Speaking after the Juma’at prayer, the Imam of the mosque, AbdualHafiz Adediran appreciated the federal and state governments for their efforts in the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

Adediran said that the sermon during the service was to let the people know that the Qur’an had foretold of outbreaks of diseases.

The Imam thanked Allah for blessing Nigeria and Osun with leaders that had been proactive in safeguarding the lives of citizens against outbreaks of diseases.

“I call on all Nigerians and people of the state to continue to comply and follow government health safety guidelines to combat the Coronavirus.

“I will love the reopening of the religious centres to be permanent, but it is left to the compliance level of the people to government directives.” he said.

Similarly, at Anobi Lonigba Mosque, Baruwa Street, Osogbo, worshipers made use of face masks and maintained relative distancing while the population of worshippers in the mosque did not exceed one third of its capacity.

The Imam of the mosque, Alhaji Busari Alawe, appreciated the government for allowing worship centres to reopen and prayed for the early containment of the pandemic.

“I am happy with the reopening of religious centres today because that is how it should be, Muslims need to congregate to worship Allah.

“I don’t however blame the government for closing mosques up till this time because it is done to protect the citizens.

“This reopening is highly appreciated because we never knew we were going to attend Juma’at today due to the way the pandemic across the globe has been increasing.

“We thank God for allowing us to come back to mosques to pray and I pray that the situation return to normal as soon as possible.” he said.

NAN

– June 5, 2020 @ 17:10 GMT |

