IMAM Abdul-Azeez Onike, Chief Missioner, NasruLlahi-l Fatih (NASFAT), on Friday urged Muslims to learn from the lessons of Hijrah by cooperating mutually to ensure the success of the present administration.

Onike made the plea, while commenting on the commemoration of the new Islamic year, Hijrah 1441.

According to him, as important and fundamental as the calendar system is, it was only institutionalised seven years after the death of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and adopted and accepted by Muslims.

“The year of Islamic calendar began with the month of Muharram in the year of arrival at the city of Medina.

“The decision to adopt the year was keyed into by both the followers and the leaders without any bickering,” he said.

Onike said as part of the lessons of the main concept of Hijra itself, every individual should always watch out for when to move on with life, if faced with challenges.

The cleric, however, urged Nigerians to trust their leaders and imbibe the culture of resolving issues through dialogue and consultations.

Onike also appealed to Nigerians not to rest on their oars in ensuring that the country reclaims its lost glory, which he said, had suffered ignominiously.

“This is due to the unquenchable appetite for wealth acquisition by some Nigerians,” the chief missioner said.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government efforts in making relentless efforts to take Nigeria out of the woods. (NAN)

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 16:45 GMT |

