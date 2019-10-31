MARIANNE Ngoulla (alias Mama Pikin), Founder/CEO of Toguna Peace and Development Foundation, is among the 40 recipients of the 2019 National Awards given by Nigeria’s National Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary for devotion to Our Mother Mary and promotion of the Holy Rosary.

The award ceremony held at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja, was the high-point of the Confraternity’s Biennial National Rally held in Abuja, October 25-27.

John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, was also honoured as National Patron of the Confraternity, with the awardees chosen from various parishes of the Abuja Archdiocese, which hosted the rotational biennial event for the second time since its inception in 1972.

The awards, including for couples, were in different categories including for Ambassadors, Patrons/Patronesses and Champions of the Rosary.

Ngoulla, an international management consultant and founder and chief executive of International NGO, Toguna Foundation, a peace and conflict resolution platform, was honoured as a national patroness/champion, representing the Church of Assumption, Asokoro, Abuja.

The ceremony featured testimonies, individual experiences and encounters with Our Lady, prayers, a performance by children, cutting of the cake as well as speeches and goodwill messages from Sir David Osunde, the Confraternity’s Founder/National Coordinator and Eugene Nweke, the national president, among others.

The Very Rev. Fr Dr Ernest Simple Okoli, National Chaplain of the Confraternity presented the plaques and Certificates to the awardees, assisted by some national officers.

– Oct. 31, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT

