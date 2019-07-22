THE Niger State Government has concluded arrangements to construct a befitting modern permanent Hajj Camp in Tudun Fulani, Bosso Local Government Area of the State.

Alhaji Ibrahim Matani, Secretary to the State Government disclosed this on Monday at the inauguration and handing over of the newly constructed office for Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board at it’s temporary Hajj Camp.

The newly constructed office was donated by the 2019 Amirul Hajj Team.

Matani said that the permanent camp when completed would provide operating environment conducive to officials as well as provide effective service delivery to the intending pilgrims.

He commended the 2019 Amirul Hajj Team led by Alhaji Inuwa Kuta, for initiating a very innovative and unprecedented project.

Matani tasked officials of the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board on the need for selfless service with a view to ensuring a hitch-free Hajj.

The SSG also advised the intending pilgrims to shun all vices capable of bringing the image of the State and Nigeria to disrepute before the international communities while in the Holy Land.

Earlier, the Team Leader of the 2019 Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Inuwa Kuta, revealed that the construction of the new office was borne out of the 2019 Amirul Hajj Team’s desire to provide a descent and comfortable working environment for officials of the board on duty at the Hajj Camp.

He disclosed that about N5 million was expended on the construction of the new office accommodation, which was exclusively conceived and financed by the 2019 Amirul Hajj Team and their friends.

He expressed optimism that the office building and facilities would be utilized and maintained to improve Hajj operation and welfare of the pilgrims and community at large.

Kuta emphasized that the new office accommodation would enhance the well-being of the staff members; foster a good and healthy working relationship between the 2019 Amirul Hajj Team, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board and the community.

