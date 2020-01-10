THE resident Pastor of Christ Foundation Bible Church in Ilorin, Pastor Olusegun Elijah, has charged Christians to be obedient and seek knowledge in 2020.

Elijah gave this charge at the maiden meeting of the Kingdom Crown Youth Fellowship of the church in Ilorin on Friday.

According to him, among the things that change a man are the books he reads and the company he keeps.

“This year, God has His own role to play in your life and you also have yours to play. God will not leave His role to play yours for you.

“There are mainly two things a man can do to change himself; the books you read and the company you keep.

“I urge you to seek knowledge this year. As a youth, you must have a skill or be producing something, seek to train yourself in productive skills.

“If you want more formal education, go for it. Do not stay idle this year, it is a year of visitation of goodness, be prepared for your own special encounter.

“You must also be sensitive to divine directions and make sure you are obedient in all your ways to God and to your parents,” the cleric said.

Elijah also warned the youth to be careful of the company they keep and be wary of ungodly utterances.

