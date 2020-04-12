Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election, has urged Nigerians not to despair but to be steadfast in the face of adversity.

Obi said in a message to mark the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter that the period provided the sort of hope that was needed for this period of suffering and despair.

According to Obi in a statement from his Media Office, “that we are marking this great season under this circumstance that we cannot even worship in our various churches because of a virus disease, throws a huge challenge that we must reflect on our existing relationship with God.

“We must therefore in the joy of Easter intensify our prayers for peace in the country

The one time Anambra State Governor charged Nigerians not allow the prevailing hardship in the country arising from COVID-19 pandemic to affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence.

He rather charged them that “the uncommon situation at this period of Easter provides good opportunity for Nigerians to pray more to God to send succor to clear the virus and alleviate their sufferings.”

Obi further urged Nigerians to use this year’s Easter festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

“You must allow the solemnness of the last 40 days of fasting and prayers to influence your thoughts and actions in relating with one another,” he said.

Obi, who is a Papal Knight of the Catholic Church, noted that the Lenten period that just ended offered incalculable lessons in love, humility and forgiveness which should guide our way of living irrespective of religion, ethnic and political differences and help in ushering in a new and adorable era where bitterness, hatred is absent.

He also urged Nigerians to use this period to think deeply at the state of the nation with a view to finding a lasting solution to the country’s challenges arising from poor leadership.

The PDP vice presidential candidate finally wished all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration and prayed for enduring peace and quick eradication of the COVID-19 scourge in our country.

