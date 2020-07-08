The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has commended Mr. Ikenna Nweke, the Nigerian PhD Student in Japan for his exemplary act of honesty in returning to the police a wallet containing huge sum of money.

The National President, Rev. Felix Omobude, in a statement on Wednesday, described Nweke as a pride to Nigeria and a testament to the fact that “Nigerians are essentially good people”.

Omobude also commended him for being a great Ambassador for Nigeria in a foreign land, saying he “is a worthy example to emulate”.

The Christians body prayed that the Lord will grant him success in his study and encompass him with grace and favour to enable him to achieve the goals he has set for himself.

Also, in a related matter, Omobude

commended Mr Chidiebere Ogbonna, who found N1.8 million in a carton he had purchased and returned it to the place.

“He (Ogbonna) has proof that, even in the face of challenges all around, the values of integrity and honesty are still highly cherished by many Nigerians.

“He is an exemplar deserving of recognition and reward to encourage more people to continue to follow the precepts laid down by our faith,” the PFN president said.

He congratulated the former National Vice President (North-Central) of the PFN, Rev. Yakubu Pam, on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Executive Secretary, National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

“His appointment is one that the PFN takes great pride in, confident that he is well equipped for the assignment.

“He will discharge the responsibilities of that office with integrity, to the glory of God and the benefit of all Nigerian Christians,” Omobude said. (NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 12:29 GMT |

