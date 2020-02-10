THE Executive Secretary, Plateau Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Auwal Abdullahi, on Monday commended Gov. Simon Lalong for his unquantifiable support to the board.

Abdullahi made the commendation in Jos when the Plateau House of Assembly Committee on Parastatals and World Bank Projects visited the board.

According to him, the governor has been wonderful in taking care of the pilgrims, saying, Plateau had the highest number of Muslim pilgrims in the country in the 2019 Hajj.

He also said that no Muslim pilgrim from the state absconded in Saudi Arabia in the last 10 years.

Abdullahi said that Plateau pilgrims had been of good behaviour during the pilgrimages.

He said that the positive reports were made possible by the commitment and support of Gov. Lalong.

“The National Hajj Commission will soon reward the governor for the sponsorship,’’ he said.

“And because of proper supervision and coordination of the board, only a 90-year-old female Muslim pilgrim died in 2018.

“No death in 2019 and we pray the same will happen in 2020,’’ he said.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Fr George Gurap, lauded the governor for his unflinching support to the board.

Rev. Fr Gurap made the commendation when members of the committee visited the board in Jos.

Mr Pirfa Tyem, Chairman of the House Committee on Parastatals and World Bank Projects, said that the visit to the two boards was for the committee to familiarise itself with the boards’ activities.

Tyem said that the committee would subsequently visit the boards for more detailed assessment of their activities.

