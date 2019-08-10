A Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Andrew Igbana, has said that Priests also face challenges, tough moments and, sometimes, receive insults from members of the public.

Fr Igbana stated this on Friday while delivering a sermon at the 10th Priestly Anniversary of Rev Fr James Utav, the Parish Priest of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Church service was celebrated by the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev Wilfred Anagbe.

Igbana, the newly appointed Director of Education, Gboko Diocese, who was ordained along with the celebrant on August 1, 2009 said that Priests witness several challenges.

“To be a Priest is not an easy vocation. As Priests, we face and witness a lot of difficulties and challenges. We even witness tough moments. There are times that we are even insulted in the cause of our work.

“People tend to pay more attention to what we do, how we do it and for what purpose. So, for us, every moment is for self stock taking,”.

The clergy, who took his text from the book of Matthew, chapter 19, verses 27 to 29, regretted that some people join the vocation with no clear spiritual objective.

“Life is all about sacrifices. Even as a Priest, there are some of us who joined the vocation with no noble objective from the beginning, but after constant interaction with God, they have changed for the better.

“Many priests are trying their best; our lifestyle in some cases may not be the best to society’s understanding, but in most cases the life we live is as a result of the nature of environment and responsibility at hand.

“Our aim is not only about bringing our congregation closer to God but also to assist in ensuring that they acquired good education and received medical healthcare when in need.”

NAN reports that Fr James Utav was ordained by Late Bishop Atule Usuh, the first Bishop of Makurdi Diocese.

Utav is the current Deputy Director, Communication, and Secretary, Diocesan Committee for creation of new Parishes in the Diocese. (NAN)

– Aug. 10, 2019 @ 9:59 GMT |

