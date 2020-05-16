A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Halimatu Sadiya Trust Fund (HSTF), on Saturday distributed food items to some vulnerable people in Kaduna, as part of activities to celebrate the Ramadan.

The Founder of the NGO, Bashir Zakari, said that the gesture was meant to reduce economic hardship among widows and vulnerable people during the last ten days of Holy month of Ramadan.

The NGO, who distributed millet and beans to the beneficiaries, went from one household to the other because of the restriction of movement in Kaduna.

He advised the residents to obey the government’s restriction of movement order, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, adding that the decision was to prevent them and their families from COVID-19 infection.

Zakari called on corporate organisations and public spirited individuals to emulate the NGO in distributing food items to widows and vulnerable people across the state during the Ramadan.

Hajiya Halima Muhammad, the Chairlady of the Widows, Under an Umbrella ‘Association of Orphans and Destitute Mothers,’ thanked the NGO for the gesture.

“We are happy that you remembered us at such a critical time of need.

“We pray that God Almighty continues to bless you and replenish your purse for giving out to the needy during this holy month of Ramadan and COVID-19 lockdown,” she prayed.

