SEN. Istifanus Gyang, (PDP, Plateau North) has congratulated the newly-elected leadership of Plateau chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Gyang in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms on Sunday, prayed God to grant the Chairman-elect, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo and the entire leadership the needed wisdom.

The senator who is the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, prayed that their tenure and service would witness greater peace on the Plateau.

“Your tenure would promote oneness of the body of Christ and to effectively align the Church to God’s end time agenda of revival and soul-winning,” he said.

The senator wished the immediate past executives and all former leaders of CAN the very best as they continued in kingdom service in different capacities.

NAN

– June 7, 2020 @ 15:50 GMT |

