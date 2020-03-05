THE Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has asked Muslims to engage in special prayer and fasting for God’s intervention as the dreaded novel COVID-19 spreads across the globe.

The Sultan in a statement issued through the Secretary-General of JNI, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, also directed Muslims to venture into multitude of repentance and seek for God’s forgiveness.

The statement titled: “The worrisome situation of the Corona Virus (COVID 19) Pandemic and what is expected of a Muslim” said: “JNI calls on all Juma’ah and five daily congregational prayer Imams to engage in special prayers during their sermons, preaching and other sessions for Allah’s quick intervention in wiping away the Corona Virus Pandemic and all other Diseases Bedeviling Humanity.

“O you who believe take your precautions” Qur’an 4: 71

“Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, JNI, is worried and concerned on the spate of the deadly Corona Virus (Covid 19) and disturbed by the threat it poses to life.

“Apart from China, where the infection of the virus started, it spread geometrically to other countries in the world, ranging from Europe, America, Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Nigeria inclusive.

“Each country is taking stern measures in curbing the plague of the Pandemic of Corona Virus, by quarantining the suspiciously infected to avoid its spread, while the infected are being treated in special medical facilities.

As prevention is cheaper and better than cure; hence, JNI hereby instructs that: All Juma’ah and five daily congregational prayers’ Imams should mount strong advocacy and enlightenment campaign against the scourge and the epidemic nature of the Corona Virus Pandemic.

“They should include in their sermons and preaching the imperatives of taking serious precautionary measures of personal hygiene, such as: constant cleaning of the environment, improving the ventilation of the Masjid and dwelling places, making effort at providing sanitizers, constant washing of the hands, avoiding rubbing the eyes with the hands, covering the nose during sneezing, as well as washing and cleaning the Masjid toilets very thoroughly.

“The Imams should also instruct the congregation to venture into multitude of Taubah and Istighfar (repentance and seeking of Allah’s forgiveness), be in constant Dhikr, (remembrance of Allah), partake in a lot of Du’a (supplication) for Allah’s intervention, as well as fasting and giving charity to the needy.

“And make not your own hands contribute to (your) destruction”. Qur’an 2:195

“JNI calls on the government at all levels, especially the agencies charged with the responsibility of protecting the health of the citizenry, particularly the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to do the needful in protecting the health of the citizenry.

“May Allah the Exalted restores back peace and security in our dear country, and protect the health of the citizenry.” Sultan prayed.

Mar. 5, 2020

