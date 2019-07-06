ENOCH Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has advised pastors to be old fashioned and not keep female secretaries.

Adeboye also advised them to run away from youthful lust.

The general overseer stated this against the background of rape allegations made against Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.

Adeboye spoke on Friday in a sermon titled ‘Born to be Great’ at an RCCG programme with the theme ‘Swimming in Glory’.

Without directly mentioning Fatoyinbo’s name, Adeboye said he was compelled to say something to young and up and coming ministers because of what was happening to Christianity in Nigeria.

Busola, wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, last week accused Fatoyinbo of raping her as a teenager.

Fatoyinbo denies the allegation but was forced to step down from ministerial duties in his church on Monday.

Another lady, who spoke anonymously, came out during the week to also accuse him of raping her while she was an employee of COZA.

Acknowledging that the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, had already spoken on the matter, Adeboye said there is nothing hidden that will not be made open.

Alluding to allegations of infidelity against pastors, he referred to the proverb that, “they’re calling you a thief, yet you’re playing with the child of a goat.”

He added:” When you find yourself facing youthful lust, flee; don’t say you’re highly anointed or something.

“When a woman accuses you of something, nobody will listen to you whether you’re right or wrong; be wise!

“You may say I’m old fashioned, I agree. I’ll never have a private secretary who’s a woman.

“I’m old fashioned, but I’m still surviving since I was ordained; it’s better to be old fashioned and live than modern and die. – QED

