THE Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, on Wednesday, declared that the deadly Coronavirus will die just the way Ebola vanished when it entered Nigeria years back.

Mbaka urged Nigerians not to be afraid or panic of the deadly Coronavirus because it would soon be a thing of the past.

He gave the charge at a program at the Enugu Adoration ground during a special prayer for the elimination of the disease.

Mbaka said: “To those who believe in God, all things are possible. No matter how it has defied people, it cannot defy God.

“Coronavirus, wherever you came from, be it any name you answer- caterpillar virus, Venza virus, corolla virus, I command you to be ceased, in the Holy Ghost fire!

“Children of God, when you go home, circulate the message that a man of God known as Fr. Ejike Mbaka told you to not be afraid of coronavirus, be courageous it will soon be a thing of the past.

“Fear is a dangerous omen if you become perplexed; it shows that you don’t believe so much on God’s power. Ebola came, it died off. This one will also die off. It is like bird flu disease, it will come and go. I know that the whole world is waiting to hear for the message that will come out from this place, but the message I have is that the disease will soon go.

“Under the priestly anointing, I release healing to the entire world, particularly where the disease is ravaging so much, let there be healing, let there be sunray always, which is one of the antidotes to the disease. God release drug that will cure it in Jesus name.” – The Nation

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

