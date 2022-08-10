Rep. empowers 62 constituents in Sokoto

REP. Balarabe Salame (PDP- Sokoto), has supported no fewer than 62 constituents with tricycles and other empowerment items.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker, who represents Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency, made the donation at an occasion in his residence on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Inaugurating the distribution, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, lauded Salame for his sustained commitment toward easing the hardship of the less privileged.

“You are well known as a great leader who always has the feeling of your people at heart.

“This gesture is in furtherance of the already sustained fatherly role Salame has been playing since his election.

“As such, we will continue to thank you for your dedication in leading with example, while urging our elected officials to emulate you,” he said.

The PDP chairman urged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the gesture in order to become self reliant and further support others around them.

Earlier, the lawmaker said the gesture was is in continuation of his empowerment programmmes in the constituency to ease the current economic hardship being faced by the people.

“This is a gesture to address the current hardship and fight poverty among our people.

“Today, in continuation with this commitment, we are sharing four tricycles, 25 motorcycles and 33 water pumping machines, in order to support our people,” he said.

Salame commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for his commitment and tolerance toward providing a level playing ground for all people in the state and ensuring proper governance. (NAN)

