Resign if you are tired, YCE, Farounbi tell Buhari￼

YORUBA elders, under the auspices of Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and an elder statesman, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if he is tired.

Secretary-General of YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide and Farounbi, stated this while speaking with The Guardian in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

They said leadership is a serious business, which deserves optimum energy and strength.

Faroubi said that whoever occupies the office of the President could resign if he is tired to allow someone else with enough energy and strength to carry on with the onerous task

The former Ambassador to the Philippines said: “The constitution does not force anyone to continue in office if he is tired. If he is tired, he has the right to resign and go back home.”

Olajide, who urged the President to resign honourably if he is tired, said: “He is only human. The ideal thing to do in a civilised society is for anyone in leadership who is tired to leave. Leadership is a serious business, especially when you are leading 200 million people. If he cannot give his best, he should bow out honourably.”

-The Guardian

KN