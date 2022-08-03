Riise appointed Norway women’s team coach

NORWAY’S record international Hege Riise has been named new coach of their women’s national team.

The 53-year-old Riise takes over from Martin Sjögren who resigned after a group stage exit at last month’s Euro tournament in England.

Results there included a heavy 8-0 loss to the host team which went on to lift the trophy.

Riise won 188 caps during her playing career and scored 58 goals.

She won the 1995 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Olympic gold in 2000 and the Euros in 1993.

The ex-international was interim coach of the England team last year when she also coached Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.(dpa/NAN)