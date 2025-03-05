Rivers: Sacked LG Chairmen vow to take over councils

THE former Local Government (LG) Chairmen in Rivers who were sacked in 2015 under Gov. Nyesom Wike administration have vowed to return to take over LG councils in the 23 local government.

The former Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area (LGA), Benson Imie, disclosed this on behalf of the 23 LGAs Chairmen on Tuesday in a briefing to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He recalled that they were elected in an election conducted by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on May 23, 2015 at the tail of former Gov. Chibuike Amaechi’s administration.

He said that his predecessor, Wike, sacked them on assumption of office, adding that a Federal High Court in its judgement on July 9, 2015 nullified the matter while voiding the 2015 LG elections.

Imie further said that after 10 years, an Appeal Court in Port harcourt, on Feb, 28, 2025 upturned the decision of the Federal High Court, ruling that the 2015 election was without encumbrances.

He explained that the Appeal Court, in Suit No, CA/PH/172?2024 ( Hon. Augustine P. NGO & 22 Ors v. Peoples Democratic Party & Ors) nullified and set aside the Federal High Court judgement.

According to him, the judgement was set aside on grounds of violent breach and flagrant abuse of the appellants’ right to fair hearing.

He said that the judgement recognised that appellants’ right to fair hearing was jealously protected and preserved under Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended);

‘’And the plethora of case laws, holding that the election of the appellants was without any legal encumbrances,’’ he said.

Imie said that with the Supreme Court’s Friday judgement, sacking that Oct. 5, 2024, they were the rightfully elected LG Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and councillors.

In his remarks, Reginald Ukwuoma, former Chairman of Etche LGA, said that they did not need to be sworn into office or take any oath of office as they have done all that in 2015.

’’At this moment, we will wait to receive the Certified True Copies of the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court judgements, then, we will know when to resume office,’’ he said. (NAN)

March 5, 2025

