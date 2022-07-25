Russia moves to create own international court to try Ukrainians

RUSSIAN plans to bring more than 200 Ukrainians to trial for crimes against humanity before an international court it is in the process of creating.

The Head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin said such a tribunal would be under the leadership of a partner organisation of Russia.

He said Bolivia, Iran and Syria, among others, have expressed interest in participating in the tribunal.

Bastrykin added that there are investigations against British, U.S., Canadian, Dutch and Georgian citizens for mercenary activities.

“They are accused of fighting on Ukraine’s side.

“Two Britons and a Moroccan have already been sentenced to death by pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk.

“The appeal proceedings are still ongoing.”

Russia, however, is facing more than 1,300 criminal proceedings against some 400 people at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes committed against the civilian population in Ukraine.

In preliminary investigations, some 220 people were convicted of crimes against humanity.

On the ground, Russian troops made further assault attempts on the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation in the eastern Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

He said most attacks were repelled.

In the south, the general staff reported heavy artillery battles and Russian air strikes in Kherson.

The information could not be independently verified.

The British intelligence said that in addition to its “well documented personnel problems, Russia likely continues to struggle to extract and repair the thousands of combat vehicles which have been damaged in action in Ukraine.” (dpa/NAN)

KN