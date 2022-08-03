S-Pee features Phyno on Mi Amor remix￼

FAST rising singer, Odunze Precious Sopuruchukwu aka S-Pee has featured rapper and label executive Phyno on his single, ‘Mi Amor.’

This collaboration comes as S-pee’s first official single after he penned a deal with Big A Entertainment led by Anderson Obiagwu.

S-Pee’s introduction into an already saturated industry with immense talent is indeed worthy of note as he possesses the seamless ability to not just make highlife and pop sounds very soulful, but create a lovely balance between afrobeat and soul, with his melodic vocals which sets him on a unique path from the crowd.

Born in Anambra, S-Pee is an Afro-pop artiste, who got his big moment when he won the Infinix X Davido blow my mind nationwide challenge in 2019.

He is a graduate of business administration and management from federal polytechnic Nekede in Imo state, Nigeria.

