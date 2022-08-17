Sales rep docked over N1.9m fraud

SANUSI Fisayo, a 37-year-old Sales Representative of an Osun-based Distributive Service Company, on Wednesday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly defrauding his employer of N1.9 million.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, was arraigned on a one-count charge of fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adesina Elijah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 1, at the company’s premises, Ile-Ife.

Elijah said that the defendant fraudulently converted his employer’s N1,939,400 to his own use.

According to him, the offence contravenes section 390 (6) (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Leke Dada, pleaded with the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal term, with a pledge that his client would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, A. I. Oyebadejo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oyebadejo held that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 7, for hearing. (NAN)