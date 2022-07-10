Sallah: Buhari asks security forces to eliminate threats nationwide

Hits: 3

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has again asked the security apparatus of the country to rise up to the occasion and eliminate all security threats across the country.

Buhari said this while speaking to newsmen after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers in his country home, Daura.

The president, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also said increased disclosure of unusual activities would expose bandits and terrorists.

He said all those that had unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens should reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled their own name and that of their family.

“We are praying that the rainy season would be good for the production of the food we eat in the country.

“Look at when we closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and they have not regretted that decision. Now, we are feeding ourselves and exporting rice,” he said.

After the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, Buhari walked to his residence, where he received and greeted residents who lined up by the roadside.

The development elicited cheers, prayers and praises.

At the prayer ground, the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, said the president had represented the Daura Emirate and indigenes well in his service to the country, upholding his integrity at all times and working for the collective good of all.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has donated 10 rams, two cows and N1million to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) members serving in his home town, Daura in Katsina State.

The president made the donation during the Sallah celebration with the NYSC members yesterday in Daura.

He commended the scheme for keeping up the dreams of its founding fathers as it was established to ensure unity and national integration.

Buhari said the scheme was one of adding that most of the corps members serving in Daura came from far away southern states.

