Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 16th housing project in 3 years

GOV. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday unveiled Channel Point Apartments, a mini-housing scheme in Victoria Island, further raising the housing stock of the state.

Channel Point Apartments are a composite housing project jointly developed by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and Brook Assets and Resources Ltd., a private real estate developer.

The housing scheme, located in Sinari Daranijo Street, consists of twin blocks of 38-unit two-and three-bedroom flats on a land size of 2,832 square metres.

Speaking during the unveiling, Sanwo-Olu said that the project made it the 16th housing project completed and delivered in the last three years by his administration.

He said the 38-unit housing project showed the result of collaboration between government and the private sector.

According to him, the present administration’s determination to provide affordable and decent housing for the residents through public-private collaboration has yielded positive outcomes.

Sanwo-Olu said that the urban renewal agenda of the state government remained on course.

He noted that the overall goal of provision of modern housing and infrastructure was to ensure that the state sustained its growth and the megacity status.

”I congratulate the LSDPC and Asset Brooks and Resources Ltd. on the successful completion of this edifice. Progress is, indeed, achievable when public and private sector enterprises come together, bringing their core strengths to the table, for the good of the entire society.

”This positive outcome is yet another testimony to the effective collaboration between government and the private sector in the implementation of our agenda to provide affordable and decent housing for our people.

”I am impressed by the quality of work done by the contractor, which reflects the quality of monitoring and supervision by the LSDPC, which has sustained the high standards set long before now.

”We shall continue to pursue and implement this tried-and-tested model of public-private collaboration, as it has proven to be a potent strategy for keeping up with the rate of demand for housing by our rapidly increasing population,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration had pursued its urban renewal policy vigorously, which resulted in rehabilitation and reconstruction of various infrastructure across the state.

He said that the government would continue to provide a supportive environment for business and investment to flourish, while improving life expectancy in the state.

The governor said the ongoing automation and digitisation reforms in property records and land administration in Lagos were already yielding positive outcomes.

He also said that the Enterprise Geographic Information System (e-GIS) being introduced by the state government for transparent land allocation would be ready before the end of 2022.

“We are giving commitment that before the end of the year, our e-GIS platform, which will unlock openness and raise efficiency in processing of property titles within weeks at applicant’s comfort zone, will be delivered. Disagreements over land titles will be a thing of the past,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor assured residents that provision of decent, affordable housing remained a key priority for his administration, disclosing more housing schemes were due for completion across the state.

The Managing Director, LSDPC, Mr Ayodeji Joseph, said that the project was another progress recorded by the Sanwo-Olu’s administration in closing the housing deficit in Lagos.

Joseph said that the development of the Channel Point Apartments was conceptualised during Sanwo-Olu’s tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of LSDPC.

He said that the site of the project had two bungalow houses before the agency converted it into a mini estate.

The Managing Director of Brook Assets and Resources Ltd., Ms Lanre Sola, said the scheme offered luxury accommodation for the comfort of the allottees.

Sola said that in spite of the challenges encountered in the course of the development, including the paucity of funding occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19, the company was resilient and showed great commitment to deliver the project.

The mini estate has modern facilities, such as a water treatment plant, LPG Reticulation Service, fitness gym, swimming pool, roof-top cinema, sit-out space and two elevators per block.

On his part, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Lawal, commended Gov. Sanwo-Olu for the progress made in the housing sector.

Lawal said that he was happy that the governor’s vision for housing was in tandem with his vision to make Lagos compact and smart for the residents.

He said that Lagos had a very small landmass, hence, there was the need for the state to always convert any available space or inactive property to good use, for the hundreds of residents who were in need of housing.

Lawal said that the state could always explore the opportunity to make the state liveable for millions of residents, in spite of the growing population. (NAN)

