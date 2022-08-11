Sanwo-Olu inspects projects on Lagos Island￼

PLANS are on to build 1.2km diversion in front of Ilubirin Housing Estate to tackle flood on Lagos Island.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known yesterday after inspecting ongoing projects on Lagos Island.

He said three high-capacity pumps were expected next month for the project, which would take water into the lagoon.

“What this means is that flood on Lagos Island can be tackled. Once this is done, we can address the issue of collectors at Odogiwa and others,” the governor said.

Other project sites visited were the New Massey Children Hospital, Tapa/Oke-Popo/Adeniji Adele Road and Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan.

Sanwo-Olu said the road construction was at 65 per cent completion, adding that the contractor had promised to hand over the project by December.

He said the renovation being done at the general hospital was to ensure the people continued to enjoy quality health care.

The governor said: “Lagos Island General Hospital is the foremost general hospital in the state. It is a secondary health facility. It is as old as Lagos itself.”

-The Nation

KN