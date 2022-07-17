Saudi Charity to establish university in Zamfara

GOV. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the allocation of land for the establishment of Qur’anic and Islamic University in the state.

The university will be established by Atta’arif Fil-Islam Charity Organisation, based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A government statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by Malam Nasiru Biyabiki, said Matawalle made the announcement at a dinner in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Matawalle was represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya.

The founder of the charity and Imam of Masjidur-Rahma, Jeddah, Prof. Shekh-Khalid Alhammudy, said the university would advance access to education in the state and Nigeria.

“The charity organization has been working in collaboration with other sister organizations and government authorities to provide training institutions and other essential services across African countries.

“These are some of the social protection initiatives that support under-developed nations to meet their expectations,” Alhammudy said.

The Islamic scholar pledged to continue to pray for Zamfara and Nigeria for sustainable peace, religious and socio-economic prosperity.

In his response, Matawalle thanked the organization for the gesture and pledged Zamfara Government’s commitment to the actualisation of the university.

“It is part of our guiding principles to welcome any development, especially those with direct impact on our dear state and country in general,” the governor said. (NAN)

KN