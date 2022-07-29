Save us from land grabbers, community begs Sanwo-Olu￼

A prominent leader of Iba-Oloja community, in Ibeju -Lekki Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Chief Hasan Lawal, yesterday, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene and save the community from imminent crisis that is capable of disrupting the peace of the community.

The Community leader, while reacting to the unlawful invasion of the town by suspected land grabbers, said: “The land grabbers invaded our community with some suspected police officers, who shot sporadically for over an hour.

“One of the residents, Kayode Fatai was in the hospital as a result of the gunshot injuries he sustained during the attack.

“Mrs Glory Benuju, a pregnant woman in the community also passed out and had since been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at Akodo General Hospital.

“So, I am using this opportunity to call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to our aid in getting rid of these land speculators that are ravaging the community.”

Chief Lawal insisted that the attack was an attempt to take over the entire land belonging to them, which he said, was covered by the Lagos state gazette.

He said: “The land in question was bequeathed to us by our forebears. Eight families are the lawful beneficiaries, including Idijojo, Lawal, Ibrahim, Jabita, Akilo, Ajeniya,

Dada and Ogunleke Odo, among others. But somewhere along the line, a relatively unknown person from Ogogoro community allegedly decided to play a fast one on others by using property firm as cover to take over the land that belongs to others.”

-Vanguard

