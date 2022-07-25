Scavenger docked for allegedly stealing 3 generators

A 20-year-old scavenger, Sadiq Awal, was on Monday arraigned before an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing three generators.

Awal, who resides in Angwan Dodo Gwagwalada, is charged with criminal conspiracy, house breaking, theft and possession of stolen items.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, CSP Alfa Musa of Hajj Camp Gwagwalada, reported the matter to the police on July 13.

Tanko said that the defendant and his accomplice, identified as Dogo, now at large conspired and broke into the complainant’s tenant’s compound.

He said that they stole two Tiger Generators worth N230,000.

Tanko said that the generators were recovered from the defendant during police investigation.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 347, 287 and 319 (A) of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N350,000 with one surety in like sum.

Umar ordered that the surety who should reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must also provide two recent passport photographs.

He further said that the surety must provide photocopy of valid means of identification.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for hearing. (NAN)

