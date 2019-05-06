SCITECH Central, a leading high quality science, technology and medicine publication has invited Nigeria’s Prof. Maduike Ezeibe of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, to its editorial board.

The American research organisation also requested consent to publish Ezeibe’s research on HIV/AIDS drug which he patented in Nigeria under the name Medicinal synthetic Aluminum-magnesium silicate (MSAMS).

The invitation to join the board was contained in a letter sent to Ezeibe on May 6, and signed by Dr Kane Hudson, Editorial Assistant, International Journals, Scitech Central Inc., USA.

A copy of the letter was by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

The letter said the organisation was about to appoint Editorial Board members for the international journal and asked Ezeibe to forward his Curriculum Vitae, short biography, photo, research interests and other details.

“Warm greetings from the whole team of `Journal of Microbiology and Microbial Infections. At the outset, we acknowledge and really appreciate your work and quality of research in the field of Microbiology and Microbial Infections.

“We have gone through your recent article on `Medicinal synthetic Aluminum-magnesium silicate (Al4 (SiO4)3 + 3Mg2SiO4 → 2Al2 Mg3 (SiO4)3} which normalises immunity and terminates HIV-infections.

“Our Editorial board suggested to us to invite you to write a similar research/review/case report or any new article to be published in our journal.

“I would like to invite you to contribute a paper for publication in our upcoming issue of the Journal of Microbiology and Microbial Infections.

“Research/Review/Short Communication/Case study/commentary, etc, are welcome for possible publication in this issue.

“If you have any manuscript ready, we request you to support our Journal by submitting the manuscript as soon as possible or I would appreciate receiving your convenient date of submission”.

NAN reports that Ezeibe’s research work on HIV/AIDS medicine, which some scientists say has convincingly proved to be a cure for the disease has been approved by Nigeria’s Ministry of Health.

He was subsequently asked to run clinical trials on the drug which is a necessary step towards mass production of the drug for commercial consumption.

Ezeibe told NAN that the acknowledgement of his research work on HIV/AIDS and the production of a drug that cures the disease is a proof that Nigeria has found a cure for HIV/AIDS.

Ezeibe a University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) trained Veterinary doctor, who also lectured there before joining Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia (MOUAU), is a professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Biology.

He has six drug patents including Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum Magnesium Silicate, MSAMS (the antiviral and stabilising ingredient for different drug formulations); Admacine (antiviral-antibiotic drug formulation for animals).

Others are Franccocine (anticoccial formulation for poultry); Ismerquine (antimalaria formulation), and Bernazine (anthemintic-worm medicine) Antivirt for HIV /AIDS and other immune deficiency diseases). (NAN)

May 6, 2019

