Google on Tuesday said it had launched its Sub-Saharan African website- `thinkwithgoogle.com/ssa’- to help marketers on the continent get the locally-relevant insights they need.

Asha Patel, Head, Google SMB Marketing, Sub-Saharan Africa made this known in a statement.

According to her, Think with Google Sub-Saharan Africa walks alongside marketers and business leaders as they deal with the challenges of a rapidly-changing marketplace,’’ Patel said.

`Think with Google’ is a resource hub for marketers across the globe and houses a number of international sites with information targeted specifically for marketers in those areas including Asia Pacific, Benelux, Middle East, North Africa and now Sub-Saharan Africa.

Patel said it provided data, a deeper understanding and perspectives specifically crafted for marketers and business people in the region

According to her, think with Google features insights and case studies from African organisations and marketers working with Google.

‘’For example, this case study on how Africa’s largest entertainment brand – MultiChoice – drove watch time on its YouTube channel up 238 per cent by offering content free.

‘’Or another on how Kenya’s KCB Bank drove a change in consumer behaviour – from online betting to saving money – using an ad campaign.

“And a piece on Nigerian e-commerce giant Jumia adopting machine learning to optimise its bidding process for Google Ads, which led to a 48 per cent increase in conversion rate, 2.4 per cent fall in cost per acquisition and 52 per cent growth in conversions,’’ she said.

According to Patel, Think with Google marketers stay abreast of this rapidly-changing environment and provides the data and insights they need to drive better decision-making.

She said the website also intended to inspire marketers to think in different ways about the brands they represented and the ways in which they communicate with their consumers and to help them come to grips with the latest digital marketing tools available.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that `Think with Google’ was launched in 2013 as ‘Think Insights’ in a bid to give marketers insights into consumer and cultural trends based on Google’s huge bank of data. (NAN)

-Jul, 21. 2020 @ 15:54 GMT |

