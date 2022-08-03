SCO secretary-general comments on Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

ZHANG Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), on Wednesday made comments on the visit to China’s Taiwan region by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pelosi visited China’s Taiwan region in disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations, and the Chinese government had expressed its firm opposition to and stern condemnation of the visit.

Zhang said in response to a question from the media.

The one-China principle was the universal consensus of the international community and the basic norms governing international relations, he said.

“The SCO adheres to the One-China principle, and firmly opposes interference in the internal affairs of its member states by any external force.

“It will support all member states in safeguarding national unity and defending their own sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It will continue to promote further cooperation among member states in this regard to ensure peace, security and stability in the region,’’ Zhang said. (Xinhua/NAN)

