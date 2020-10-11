A socio-political group in Bauchi, the Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) has advised the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) against scrapping the Special Anti Robbery Squad popularly known as FSARS.

Addressing newsmen in Bauchi through its spokesperson, Mr Ukasha Hamza, the group said the role being played by the squad in checking the activities of criminals, especially on the highways, could not be waved aside.

It said what the squad needed was reform to enable it to operate in conformity with the rules of engagement by respecting and upholding the fundamental rights of the citizenry.

The group described as commendable, the recent directive by the IGP that Commissioners of Police in charge of state commands and Assistant Inspectors General of Police in charge of zones, should monitor the activities of the squad.

NYAN lamented that security breaches, especially highway robbery and kidnapping, were on the increase, saying scraping of FSARS would further compound the already deploration security situation.

