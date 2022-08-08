Security: Fulani group condemns incessant killings across Nigeria

A Fulani group, Association of Matasan Fulani of Nigeria (AMFON) on Sunday condemned the incessant killings being perpetrated by some criminal elements across the country.

Comrade Aliyu Ibrahim-Shaibu, the AMFON Secretary-General, made the condemnation while addressing newsmen shortly after the association’s meeting in support of the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in Okene, Kogi.

“As Fulanis, we are not happy with the incessant killings of innocent people by heartless criminal elements across the country and condemn it in strong terms.

“We are so worried by the number of people that are being killed on daily basis, therefore we call on the Federal Government to rise to the occasion and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Ibrahim-Shaibu said there was the urgent need for Nigerians to assist security agencies with useful information on the criminals, to track them down to face the wrath of the law

The Secretary-General said that Ieaders and members of AMFON were solidly behind Tinubu to actualise his ambition to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

“The aim of our gathering here today is to mobilise for Tinubu and ensure that he secures significant votes from us.

” We are optimistic that Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the helm of affairs in Nigeria, he will rejig the economy through innovations and Industrialise the country to a greater height,” he said.

Earlier, the president of AMFON, Alh Shaibu Haruna-Sogiji, explained that the group’s decision was in recognition of Tinubu’s contributions to the development of the country and his consistent support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sogiji appealed to Fulani herdsmen, youths and women to come out en-masse to show their support by voting for Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

“What we are doing here is to tell the whole world that those of us here are behind Tinubu, that we should not be afraid of few elements blackmailing him,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group’s meeting had in attendance leaders and members of AMFON from Kwara, Edo, Delta, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina States. (NAN)

