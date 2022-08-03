Security guard faces alleged N1.1m car parts’ theft

A 32-year-old security guard, Amusu Kwami, who allegedly vandalised his employer’s car and stole some parts worth N1.1 million appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Wednesday.

Kwami, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, informed the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on July 26, at 7.00 a.m. at No. 23, Canoe St., Ejigbo in Lagos State.

He said that the defendant stole an unregistered Lexus 350RX 2013 model parts valued N1.1 million, belonging to one Mrs Candid Jibie.

According to the prosecutor, the car was vandalised and the following parts stolen from it – car radio, headlamp, navigator system screen, body chrome, engine carrier and engine cover.

Aigbokhan said that the car was kept in the care of the defendant but he could not secure it.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs A. K. Dosunmu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

She adjourned the case until Aug. 29 for mention. (NAN)

C.E