Security guard in court over Valentine’s Day stealing

A 41-year-old security guard, Azeez Lawal, who allegedly stole three vehicles worth N7.8 million, on Wednesday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Lawal, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a one-count count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 14, 2019, at Calvary bus stop, Idimu, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendant stole three vehicles — an IVECO bus, a Corolla Avensis and a Mercedes Benz cooler, all valued at N7.8 million, belonging to the complainant, one Mrs Funmilayo Olukoya.

He alleged that the defendant, while being employed by the complainant as a security guard, could not give account of what happened to the vehicles kept in his custody.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 29, for mention. (NAN)

KN