Security man in court for allegedly stealing vehicle parts valued N1.650m

A 35-year-old man, Muhammed Yaya, who allegedly stole some vehicle parts valued at N1.650 million, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant who works as a security man in Green Focus Auto Car Lots, Alausa, Ikeja, is facing trial for conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Samuel Mishozunnu told the court that the offences were committed on July 24, at Green Focus Auto Car Lots, Alausa, Ikeja.

The prosecutor said that the defendant called the complainant, Mr Adeshina Alayande, that some thieves came and vandalised a GL Lexus 460 vehicle and stole the brain box.

He told the court that other spare parts stolen were side mirror, control button, air conditioner control censor, and window glasses all valued at N1.650 million.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Miss A. O Dirisu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dirisu adjourned the case until Sept. 19, for mention. (NAN)

