THE Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, has said 64 insurgents and 10 personnel of the joint task force lost their lives in the clash which took place in Darak, in Northern Cameroon earlier this week.

In a statement on Thursday, the MNJTF Chief of military public information, Colonel Timothy Antigha, explained that about 300 heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists invaded the area on that fateful day, but were met with stiff resistance from the MNJTF, resulting in a bloody gun battle which lasted for several hours.

According to Antigha, eight civilians were also said to have died during the firefight, while eight members of the task force were wounded and 8 insurgents captured, with several arms and ammunition confiscated.

Antigha said the bold and ruthless response by the MNJTF was in keeping with the resolve of the Force to make the Lake Chad Area untenable for terrorists of whatever persuasion. – Channelstv

