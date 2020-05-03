Egyptian army, on Sunday announced that its forces recently killed 126 terrorists across the country.

In a statement, the military said the terrorists were killed during 38 raids and special operations carried out by the armed forces, without mentioning when exactly these military operations were carried out.

It only referred that they happened “in the past period’’.

According to the statement, 228 terrorist hideouts, 116 four-wheel-drive trucks and eight tunnels were destroyed during the military operations.

It added that 630 bombs that were planted by the terrorists had been detonated by the army, noting that 266 suspects and wanted elements were also arrested.

During the operations, the army said 15 officers, non-commissioned officer and soldiers were killed.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian Ministry of Interior said the Police forces killed 18 terrorists during a shootout in the country’s restive North Sinai Province.

Egypt has been countering terrorism since the Egyptian army ousted late President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. (Xinhua/NAN)

May 3, 2020

