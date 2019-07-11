THE FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has said that the 2019 Policing Plan would address the security challenges.

Ciroma stated this while inaugurating the plan on Thursday at Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

Ciroma, who was represented by ACP Aliyu Sani, Area Commander, Kubwa Division said that the plan was also in collaboration with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

“We are here on a peace building process, the peace already achieved in this council, must be sustained and so we want to partner with the communities to ensure that it is achievable.

“Our doors are open to all and we promise that any information given to us will be treated with utmost confidentiality,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Mr Bashir Olasumbo, National Policing Adviser, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) explained that the plan was part of efforts to improve on police service delivery.

The plan, he said was a product of wide consultation with stakeholders, designed to ensure effective policing and also to address crimes.

Olasumbo, who noted that the trust issue between the people and the police especially in giving information, said that the issue was a thing of the past as the police was ready to serve better.

He said with the plan, the command has carved a nitch for itself by placing the people at the core of its policing activities while also respecting information given in confidence.

The national policing adviser said that the plan would satisfy the yearnings of residents by deploying crime fighting strategies capable of reducing crime to its barest minimum.

He listed theft, one chance robbery, cultism, drugs as some of the crimes being captured in the plan and measures being put in place to address them.

According to him, tackling security issues in the country requires the collaboration of the police and residents.

Olasumbo urged residents to help the police to serve them better, while also appealing to them to call the emergency numbers listed on the plan’s pamphlet in time of distress.

The numbers, he said were 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

In his address, Mr John Gabaya, Chairman, Bwari Area Council, commended the efforts of the police in the council towards ensuring peace and security.

He said the council was willing to partner with the police as well as other security agents in the council to ensure peace, protection of lives and property. (NAN)

– July 11, 2019 @ 17:05 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 6 visits today)