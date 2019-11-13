THE Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that no fewer than 33,686 people were penalised for various traffic offences in the state from January till date.

Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday that the penalties were made possible by renewed synergy with the judiciary which assisted in regular trial of errant drivers in mobile courts.

According to him, the 33,686 traffic offenders were arrested through the corps’ intensive enforcement activities in the state.

He listed those offences to include the use of mobile phone while driving, overloading, speed violation, wrongful overtaking and route violation.

He said that the corps had started its ember months campaign to educate the people on the importance of safety and also in remembrance of those victims that died in road crashes across the country.

The theme of the programme is : “Road Safety is a State of the Mind, Road Traffic Crash is Absence of Mind, Stay Alert, Stay Alive “.

“The FRSC has intensified its education and enlightenment of

the motoring public this year by visiting 174 religious organizations both the churches and mosques across Ogun State.”

“We have also featured on 270 radio and television programmes and engaged various associations, including Association of Proprietor of Private Schools.

“All these exercises are to promote a culture of road safety and make our road safer for the people,” he said.

Oladele noted that the people needed to see safety on the highways as a collective responsibility of everybody in order to reduce crashes to the barest minimum.

The FRSC urged the motorists and other road users to shun any act that could lead to loss of lives as the year is drawing to an end.

The sector commander stressed the need for people to be careful as there would be increase in the number of people and articulated vehicles on the roads as the Yuletide got closer.

