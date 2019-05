NEARLY 900 children held by a pro-government militia force fighting Boko Haram insurgents in north eastern Nigeria were freed on Friday, the UN said.

The 894 children, including 106 girls, had been in the ranks of the government-backed Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), a local militia which supports regular soldiers battling the Islamist insurgents. (AFP)

– May 10, 2019 @ 11:32 GMT |

